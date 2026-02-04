Pattaya’s dangerous roads put motorcyclists at daily risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s roads continue to pose serious dangers for motorcyclists, with accidents occurring almost daily as riders contend with uneven surfaces, poorly marked obstacles, and heavy traffic flows. Despite repeated warnings and ongoing infrastructure works, motorcycle crashes remain one of the city’s most persistent public safety concerns.

The latest incident occurred on February 3 on Jomtien Second Road, where a motorcycle rider lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. Officials from Jomtien municipal enforcement responded quickly after receiving reports of the accident.







At the scene, officers found the injured rider, a man who had sustained a laceration to his right leg. Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon were immediately contacted and arrived to provide first aid at the scene before transporting the injured man to Bhattamakun Pattaya Hospital for further treatment.

While the rider survived, the accident once again highlights the risks faced by motorcyclists in Pattaya — particularly on roads where concrete barriers, sudden lane changes, poor lighting, and uneven surfaces leave little margin for error. For many riders, especially delivery workers and residents who rely on motorcycles for daily transport, avoiding these hazards is often impossible.



Local residents and long-term visitors have repeatedly raised concerns about road conditions, especially during periods of road resurfacing, drainage works, and utility projects. In many areas, temporary barriers and poorly visible obstacles remain in place long after work crews have left, increasing the risk of crashes — particularly at night or during rain.

Authorities continue to urge riders to wear helmets, reduce speed, and remain alert. However, road safety advocates stress that enforcement alone is not enough. Clear signage, proper lighting, better barrier placement, and consistent maintenance are critical if Pattaya hopes to reduce the growing number of motorcycle-related injuries.

As this latest crash on Jomtien Second Road shows, it often takes only a moment — and one hidden hazard — for a routine ride to turn into an emergency.







































