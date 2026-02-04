Pattaya Police question beer bar guards after viral clash leaves tourist injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have taken four security guards from a beer bar in Pattaya in for questioning following the circulation of a viral video showing a violent confrontation with a foreign tourist, an incident that has sparked widespread concern over safety and the city’s tourism image.

The altercation occurred outside Secret Garden Bar on Pattaya Soi 6. Footage shared on social media shows a group of bar guards involved in a physical clash with a tourist, who was later confirmed to have been injured.







At 10:40 a.m. on February 3, Mr. Marcus Ali Turner, a 31-year-old American national, filed a formal complaint with investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. He told police that on February 2 at around 6:00 p.m., he visited the bar and later became involved in a verbal dispute with security staff at about 7:00 p.m. He alleged that approximately five guards then assaulted him, punching and kicking his face and body, causing injuries. He said he decided to pursue legal action against those involved.

Later that afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., Pattaya police investigators summoned four guards from the bar for questioning and background checks. They were identified as Thanwa, also known as “Suea,” aged 30; Khwanchai, also known as “Kwan,” aged 43; Kanokchai, also known as “JJ,” aged 22; and Watchara, aged 38. The group was brought to the station by Mr. Techawit, 49, the head of security at the venue, following the emergence of the video clip.



One of the guards seen in the footage, Mr. Thanwa, told reporters that the incident stemmed from a dispute over payment inside the bar. He claimed the tourist attempted to leave without settling the bill and became violent when guards intervened to stop him and bring him back to resolve the issue, leading to the scuffle captured on video.

He acknowledged that the circulating footage may have caused public misunderstanding and negatively affected the image of the establishment and Pattaya’s tourism sector. Police said they are continuing to collect statements from all parties and review video evidence as part of the investigation.



































