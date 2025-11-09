BCCT networking event in Ban Chang strengthens business ties in the EEC

BAN CHANG, Rayong – The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) continued its mission to strengthen business relationships and promote investment in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) with another successful networking evening, held at the elegant Kantary Hotel Ban Chang on October 31.

The event brought together professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from across the region for a night of engaging conversation, new opportunities, and shared insights into one of Thailand’s most dynamic economic zones.







Organized as part of the BCCT’s ongoing series of regional business gatherings, the evening showcased the Chamber’s commitment to fostering collaboration between local and international enterprises operating in the EEC. Guests enjoyed a relaxed yet productive atmosphere, enhanced by the hotel’s warm hospitality and excellent catering.

The BCCT expressed heartfelt thanks to all who attended, noting that such events play a vital role in supporting business growth and community connections. “Your participation was truly appreciated, and we hope you made some excellent, valuable connections,” said a BCCT representative.

Special recognition went to the evening’s event sponsors, whose continued support made the gathering possible: Business Class Asia, represented by Lee Stevens, Macallan Insurance Broker, represented by Graham Macdonald, MBE, and Kiwi Resource Protection, represented by Steve Fraser.

Their contributions and active engagement helped ensure the night’s success, reinforcing the Chamber’s reputation for hosting high-quality, meaningful networking events.

Strengthening Business in the EEC

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), covering the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao, represents Thailand’s flagship initiative to transform its industrial landscape and attract advanced investment. With world-class infrastructure projects, logistics networks, and innovation zones, the EEC serves as a hub for next-generation industries such as aerospace, digital technology, robotics, and renewable energy.

The BCCT has been an active partner in supporting the EEC’s development, helping connect British and Thai businesses to new opportunities emerging from the region’s rapid growth. By organizing regular networking events like this one, the Chamber fosters dialogue, strengthens partnerships, and encourages sustainable investment across sectors.





As the evening concluded, guests left with new contacts, fresh ideas, and a renewed sense of optimism about the EEC’s future potential.

The BCCT expressed gratitude to all participants and sponsors, adding, “We look forward to welcoming you to our next networking event in the EEC — where business connections continue to grow stronger.”











































