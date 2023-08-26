Look Ma, No dangling cables on Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya Walking Street held a celebration on Aug 25 to commemorate the successful completion of moving all electric and communication cables underground along the world famous shopping and entertainment strip.

Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet together with executives of the Provincial Electricity Authority, city officials, businesses and residents joined in the joyous occasion. A symbolic ritual of removing the very last utility pole was carried out amid thunderous applause, loud music and dancing.







The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) undertook the initiative to upgrade electrical infrastructure in major cities, focusing on the conversion of power distribution to underground cabling across four key locations in Thailand including Pattaya City. The endeavor needed an investment exceeding 12 billion Baht.

This project, initiated in 2017 and concluded in 2021, aimed to install subterranean electrical and communication cables while relocating the existing overhead distribution system underground. Notably, six out of the nine planned segments have been effectively completed, with the remaining three Lots projected to be finalized by 2024. The total cost of the 1,800 meters Walking Street project was over 3 billion baht.







Mayor Poramet underscored the significance of the initiative to embed underground electrical and communication cables within Pattaya’s urban fabric, particularly along Walking Street. He emphasized the pivotal role of Walking Street as a hallmark of Pattaya’s identity and noted the city’s collaborative efforts with business owners to streamline advertising signs in adherence to established standards and regulations. The transition to subterranean cabling stands to heighten operational efficiency and, crucially, enhance safety during potential fire emergencies, facilitating swift access for firefighting vehicles and minimizing potential losses.



















