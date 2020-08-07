Lockdown-suspended massage classes resume in Pattaya

By Warapun Jaikusol
Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya welcomes students to the city-sponsored massage training classes.

Massage-training classes suspended during the coronavirus lockdown resumed this week, allowing people to earn certifications to start a new career or earn extra income.



The free classes organized by the Pattaya Social Welfare and Development Department began in February with classroom learning but ended in March when the country closed down.

The practical-application part of the courses teaching traditional Thai and foot massage resumed August 5. They will continue through August 21.

All students who pass the course will earn Public Health Ministry certification, helping them to get a job in a traditional massage center or start their own.

Pattaya’s Social Development Office Director Pannee Limcharoen addresses students and the media and lays out the course curriculum.


