Lockdown-suspended massage classes resume in Pattaya

The free classes organized by the Pattaya Social Welfare and Development Department began in February with classroom learning but ended in March when the country closed down.

The practical-application part of the courses teaching traditional Thai and foot massage resumed August 5. They will continue through August 21.

All students who pass the course will earn Public Health Ministry certification, helping them to get a job in a traditional massage center or start their own.

