Locals cheer as Pattaya targets street space hogs — ‘Now go clean up the rest of the city’s VIPs!’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers have finally had enough of selfish space hogs clogging up Thepprasit Road. Acting on orders from Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, teams hit the streets this week, tearing down barricades, clearing illegal parking spots, and warning offenders that public roads are not private property.







The operation drew instant praise from locals, but also a clear message — don’t stop now. Residents say the rest of Pattaya is still a mess, with certain hotspots turning into no-go zones for ordinary drivers. At Laem Thaen in Bang Saen — well outside Pattaya — one woman is accused of fencing off an entire stretch of parking and claiming it as hers under a so-called municipal lease. In front of Tukcom Pattaya, vendors reportedly park in odd-even no-parking zones every day, choking the road.



Motorbike carts and hawkers are another headache, with Soi 6 and the Central Road intersection named as prime examples. “These guys block lanes, cause jams, and no one moves them,” one frustrated resident told us.

Locals also warn that markets are reopening with the same old dirty tricks — blocking public land to create their own “VIP” parking spots. “The Thepprasit cleanup is a good start, but if this is just a one-off photo op, it’s useless,” said another resident. “We want this all over Pattaya, all the time.”

Municipal officers promise the effort won’t end until the city takes back its streets. Residents can report illegal parking, barricades, or other obstructions anytime via Pattaya City’s hotline at 1337, available 24 hours a day.



































