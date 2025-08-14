Pattaya officers help homeless man recover from streets, provide clothes and medical care

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya officers provide clothing to a homeless man found shirtless on Second Road.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Even without a home or clothes, he is not without people who care.

Pattaya municipal officers came to assist a severely underweight homeless man, found walking shirtless on Pattaya Second Road. Officers provided clothing and took him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further care.



Because of shared humanity… no one is ever truly abandoned. Residents who had seen him previously described him as loud and aggressive, frightening some as if under the influence. Some recounted that he had harassed a woman who was simply walking by, leaving her scared and in tears.

Today, however, seeing the city step in to help him has shifted perceptions — even those who had been wary of him now see that he deserves compassion. He has been treated and recovered, and residents hope authorities can help him return to a safe place.

The man is taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for medical attention.

Residents applaud authorities for helping the vulnerable and ensuring safety on the streets.

 

Compassion in action: even the most marginalized are seen and cared for in Pattaya.















