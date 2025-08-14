Drunk motorbike rider collides with ice delivery truck, injuring two in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue volunteers were dispatched to assist a motorcycle collision inside Soi Noen Plubwan, East Pattaya, at 2:20 a.m. on August 13 where a white Yamaha Giorno without a license plate was found wedged under a damaged ice delivery pickup truck. The rider, 27-year-old Methasit Supnam from Chiang Rai, was heavily intoxicated, suffering a head laceration and body abrasions. He received first aid on-site before being rushed to hospital.







Nearby, a white-and-blue Yamaha Fino had minor damage. Its rider, 39-year-old Jaree, sustained minor injuries. She reported that she was riding ahead on her way home when Methasit, speeding behind her, collided with the back of her motorcycle, causing her to lose control and crash into the ice delivery truck. Both sustained injuries from the incident.



































