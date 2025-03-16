Locals call for stricter fines as waste piles up along Jomtien Beach after night gatherings

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Cleanliness Control Division of the Office of Natural Resources and Environment took action in cleaning up Jomtien Beach before dawn, ensuring a pristine environment following the Pattaya Music Festival. This dedicated team operates behind the scenes, playing a crucial role in keeping the festival grounds and surrounding areas clean.

Public opinions on the issue were mixed, with some raising concerns about littering:

“Indian, Burmese, and Chinese tourists sit, eat, and leave bottles and snack bags all over the beach. When I go for a walk at night, the trash is everywhere. Why aren’t they fined? Maybe if they were penalized, they would stop. I feel sorry for the cleanup workers.”

While efforts are being made to maintain cleanliness, some citizens believe stronger enforcement against littering could help reduce the burden on these workers and keep Pattaya’s beaches cleaner.





























