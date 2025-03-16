Is more planning needed? – Pattaya City tackles festival traffic with free songthaew shuttle service

PATTAYA, Thailand – To ease congestion during festival season, Pattaya City has hired additional songthaews or baht-buses to transport people from Sukhumvit Road into the city center. While this initiative has helped, it hasn’t completely solved the issue.

Pattaya City has been grappling with significant traffic congestion during major events, prompting authorities to implement various measures to alleviate the situation. One such initiative involves deploying free songthaews (baht buses) to shuttle attendees from Sukhumvit Road Jomtien zone to inner city areas during festivals. While this approach offers some relief, its effectiveness has been limited.







For instance, during the Pattaya Music Festival 2025, held on March 7-8, the city enforced temporary road closures from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM, affecting routes from Dolphin Circle to Central Pattaya Beach Road. To mitigate transportation challenges, free baht-bus services were provided during these periods to facilitate smoother mobility for festival-goers.

Despite these efforts, traffic jams remain a persistent issue. During the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2024, over 700 officers managed road closures, one-way traffic, and emergency lanes to ensure safety and traffic flow.



Similarly, the Kite Festival drew large crowds, leading to significant congestion, with residents urging officials to enhance planning for large-scale events by coordinating parking areas, shuttle services, and road closures more effectively.

The recurring traffic woes highlight the need for improved infrastructure and comprehensive traffic management strategies. Enhancing public transportation options, optimizing parking facilities, and implementing real-time traffic monitoring could contribute to more efficient traffic flow during major events, ensuring both residents and visitors can enjoy festivities without the frustration of gridlocked streets.





























