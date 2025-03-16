Pattaya increases peacekeeping forces at events, but camera surveillance could further improve safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has seen a noticeable increase in peacekeeping forces around town, particularly in areas that host large events like music festivals and busy streets where crowds tend to gather. The local government, responding to concerns from both residents and visitors, has prioritized improving safety and security to ensure that Pattaya remains a vibrant and welcoming destination.

For years, Pattaya has been a hotspot for both local and international tourists, hosting popular events such as the Amazing Music Festival and the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. With a rising number of attendees at these events, the need for heightened security has become more evident. As a result, the city has deployed additional peacekeepers, especially in areas with high foot traffic, such as Pattaya Beach Road, Central Pattaya, and the areas surrounding event venues.







The presence of these peacekeeping forces has certainly made a positive impact in terms of immediate law enforcement. Officers can respond quickly to any potential disturbances or criminal activities, giving the public a sense of security. Their presence is especially prominent during large-scale events where the crowd can be overwhelming and vulnerable to petty theft or other criminal activities.

However, while increasing the number of peacekeepers helps in real-time interventions, it is clear that relying solely on manpower has its limitations. With large crowds often scattered across the city, it becomes difficult for security personnel to monitor every situation. This is where the addition of camera surveillance systems could significantly improve the efficiency of Pattaya’s security efforts.



Surveillance cameras strategically placed around the city, particularly in high-risk areas and event locations, would not only aid in monitoring but also act as a deterrent for criminals. The ability to remotely observe and respond to situations in real time could reduce the workload on peacekeepers, allowing them to focus on direct interventions rather than constantly patrolling or waiting for incidents to occur. Cameras could also provide valuable evidence for investigations, leading to quicker identification and prosecution of wrongdoers.

Moreover, cameras at music festivals and street gatherings could assist in crowd control, ensuring that the flow of people remains organized and safe. In the case of emergencies or disturbances, security teams would have immediate access to footage, which could help coordinate rapid responses and prevent situations from escalating.







The integration of smart surveillance technology—such as facial recognition systems and motion sensors—could further enhance Pattaya’s security measures, making it easier to track movements in real time and alert authorities to potential threats. While such systems might raise privacy concerns, striking a balance between effective law enforcement and respecting individual privacy would be key to maintaining public trust.























