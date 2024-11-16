Their Majesties the King and Queen perform seasonal robe change ceremony at Temple of the Emerald Buddha

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty King Rama X and Her Majesty Queen Suthida attended a royal ceremony at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, within the Grand Palace on November 16. The occasion marked the annual tradition of changing the sacred seasonal robes of the Emerald Buddha from the rainy season attire to the winter season attire.

Upon their arrival, Their Majesties proceeded to the ubosot (ordination hall), where the King ascended to offer flowers and perform rituals at the base of the Buddha’s statue. After presenting the ceremonial garlands and paying respects, His Majesty removed the crown from the Emerald Buddha and the royal orchestra sounded traditional instruments such as the gong, conch, trumpet, and other musical ensembles.



The ceremony continued with the King anointing the statue with sacred water, while incense and candles were lit as part of the offerings. His Majesty then received the ceremonial winter crown from the attendants and placed it on the Emerald Buddha’s head, completing the robe change for the season. The Queen also participated in the ritual, offering incense and lighting candles to honor the sacred Buddha statues in the temple.

Following the ceremony, the King and Queen paid respects to various Buddha statues. The royal couple also participated in the offering of sacred water to the attending dignitaries and citizens present in the temple.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer and the traditional circumambulation of the sacred statues before Their Majesties departed from the ubosot and made their way back to the Royal Residence. The event reflects the ongoing preservation of royal traditions and deep respect for the country’s spiritual heritage.























































