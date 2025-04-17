Pickup truck runs red light, collides with sedan, injuring dozens

RAYONG, Thailand – A pickup truck carrying Myanmar workers traveling to celebrate Songkran collided with a sedan after running a red light, causing the truck to flip and spilling passengers onto the road. Several people were injured in the accident.

Surveillance footage captured the pickup truck speeding through an intersection, filled with both adults and children in the back. It collided with a sedan turning around, causing the pickup to flip over. People were thrown out of the truck, and bystanders screamed in shock as they witnessed the scene. The incident occurred in the evening of April 16 on Highway 3191 in the Nikhom Phatthana district of Rayong.







Local police from Nikhom Phatthana station arrived at the scene and found the sedan, a black Honda Jazz, with severe front-end damage. Two individuals in the sedan were injured. The pickup truck’s rear was also severely damaged, with a flat tire. Nine Myanmar nationals in the back of the truck sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital by emergency responders. The driver of the pickup was unharmed.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver was taking the Myanmar workers around to celebrate Songkran. When they reached the intersection, the light was yellow, and the driver sped up to avoid stopping, only to collide with the sedan making a U-turn. The sedan driver suffered minor injuries, but his girlfriend sustained more serious injuries and was sent to the hospital.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting further questioning to proceed with the investigation.

































