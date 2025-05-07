Lions Club of Pattaya to host charity yacht event on June 7 to support public welfare projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Lions Club of Pattaya, led by President Lion Chotika Udomyart, held its 10th meeting of the 2024-2025 year at the Asia Pattaya Hotel. The meeting was attended by a group of members, where they discussed and finalized plans for the upcoming Lions Yacht Charity event scheduled for June 7, 2025.

The charity event aims to raise funds to support various public welfare initiatives aligned with the Lions Club’s mission, which focuses on five key areas: assisting the underprivileged with financial support and medical supplies for bedridden patients, providing scholarships to youth, supporting environmental activities such as mangrove planting and coral reef restoration, contributing to healthcare through cataract surgeries and diabetes screenings, and providing aid for childhood cancer patients.







The event will feature a yacht cruise from Ocean Marina Pier to Koh Larn, offering guests an opportunity to enjoy stunning sunset views, cocktails, and a relaxed social atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to dress in white and blue, with the entire event lasting four hours on a luxurious yacht.

Tickets are priced at 3,500 THB per person, and the Lions Club is also seeking additional support for the event. For further details, interested parties can contact 062-3594642.

































