Don’t blame the free-visa policy alone for mischievous foreign tourists in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand continues to attract millions of tourists each year, a recurring topic of debate has been the behavior of some foreign visitors—especially in destinations like Pattaya. While some have pointed fingers at the visa-free policy for exacerbating the situation, the truth is far more complex than a simple blame game.

Pattaya: A Low-End Destination?

Pattaya, often considered a low-end tourist destination, caters to a certain type of traveler—one that doesn’t always align with the expectations of upscale tourism. It’s true that the city draws a mix of tourists, some of whom indulge in less-than-ideal behaviors. In fact, some people claim that Pattaya attracts a certain caliber of tourists, with comments ranging from the city being “a horrible, disgusting place that smells like sewage” to calling it a haven for “low life’s and career criminals.”







While these views may be harsh, they are often voiced by individuals who expect more from their travel experiences. The fact remains that Pattaya’s reputation as a party town makes it attractive to a different crowd compared to places like Chiang Mai or Phuket.

Visa-Free Policy: Not the Root Cause

While the Thai government has considered scrapping the extended visa-free period and has been vocal about it through various channels, the solution may not be as simple as just limiting easy access. Many critics point to countries like South Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam, which also have visa-free policies, yet don’t seem to face the same volume of problematic tourists. The real issue lies not in the visa policy itself, but in how Thailand manages the flow of tourists, the behavior of certain visitors, and enforcement of local laws. If a tourist is determined to misbehave, they will likely find a way into the country, whether through a visa or not.

The Changing Landscape of Tourism

There are also arguments suggesting that the situation has worsened with new developments, like the recent legalization of cannabis in certain parts of Thailand. While it’s hard to pinpoint whether the policy change has had a direct impact on tourist behavior, some believe it has contributed to the rise in unruly tourists—especially in tourist-centric locations like Pattaya. But even before these policy shifts, Pattaya had always been associated with a “certain crowd.”



The Bigger Picture

Tourism is a vital part of Thailand’s economy, contributing approximately USD 90 billion annually. However, with this economic boon comes a downside—misbehaving tourists. This issue isn’t unique to Thailand. Many popular tourist destinations across the globe deal with unruly behavior, from public drunkenness to antisocial actions. The solution isn’t to lay blame on visa policies, but to implement stronger enforcement measures.

Some suggest a zero-tolerance approach for “low-quality” tourists and antisocial behavior, including heavy fines, mandatory jail time, deportation, and permanent bans for offenders. Over time, these measures could send a strong message to potential troublemakers. As some argue, “Nothing’s changed. People just have cameras now to detail everything”—it’s always been a problem, but now it’s more visible.





While it may be tempting to blame the free-visa policy for the rise in bad behavior, the reality is that it’s only a small piece of a much larger puzzle. Pattaya’s nature as a budget-friendly, party-centric destination will always attract a particular kind of tourist. If Thailand wants to tackle the issue of unruly behavior, it needs a multi-faceted approach that involves more stringent law enforcement, better infrastructure, and a focus on high-quality tourism experiences. And let’s not forget—tourism, both good and bad, is an integral part of Thailand’s vibrant economy.

































