First family photo of ‘Moo-Deng’ released – Mother, father, and stepfather together

CHONBURI, Thailand – The Facebook page “Kha Moo and The Gang” from Khao Kheow Open Zoo on September 26 shared a heartwarming and much-anticipated family photo of the famous pygmy hippopotamus “Moo-Deng.” This is the first time the full family—mother Jona (left), Moo-Deng (center), father Tony (leaning on the fence), and stepfather/caretaker Benz (right)—has appeared together in public.

The photo sparked excitement among Moo-Deng’s fans, who were thrilled to see the family reunited and captured in one frame. The page administrator humorously captioned the post, teasing father Tony: “Grow up fast, little one, so your dad can have another crispy piglet,” hinting that once Moo-Deng grows up, her parents Tony and Jona may be moved back together, possibly leading to more baby hippos in the future.



Benz, a caretaker at the zoo, also revealed that the photo was taken by a visitor who accidentally captured him in the shot, leading fans to playfully refer to him as Moo-Deng’s stepfather. He also shared a touching story, explaining how Tony, from his separate enclosure, attempted to climb over the fence to be closer to Jona. As Tony swayed his head back and forth, Moo-Deng mimicked the behavior, showing a clear bond between father and daughter.

Additionally, a video clip was shared showing Jona standing near the fence, affectionately nuzzling Tony while Moo-Deng played nearby, making it a heartwarming reunion for the whole family.









The Moo-Deng family consists of mother Jona, 25, and father Tony, 24. The couple has four children together:

Koh (female) – Currently a star at the underwater zone of Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Nadech (male, 14) – Resides at Khon Kaen Zoo and has mated with Yaya (19). They have five offspring, including Kaen Khun (female), now at Chiang Mai Zoo. Moo-Tun (male, born October 27, 2019) – One of the first pygmy hippo stars in Thailand. Moo-Deng (female) – Now a global superstar and beloved by fans worldwide.

This family photo of Moo-Deng has further cemented her status as a celebrity and continues to captivate animal lovers everywhere.

































































