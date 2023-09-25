Late-night raid on Pattaya nightclub uncovers substance abuse and violations

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya police and officers from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) embarked on an operation to crackdown on entertainment establishments in Pattaya on Sept 23, aiming to combat illegal activities, enforce closing hours, and address substance abuse, especially among those under 20 years of age.







The law enforcers raided a nightclub on Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 29 at 3.30 a.m. to discover about 50 tourists and staff actively engaged in dancing, many of them visibly intoxicated. Activities at the establishment were immediately suspended, with lights turned on and music turned off. Authorities carried out comprehensive checks, examining identification documents of both patrons and staff. Additionally, searches for illicit substances were conducted on the premises.

Five staff members were found to have purple-colored urine, suggesting possible substance abuse. Additionally, a white powder suspected to be a controlled substance, packaged in ziplock bags, was seized as evidence.







Preliminary investigations uncovered that the establishment lacked the required permits to operate as an entertainment venue and sell alcoholic beverages. Consequently, the owners have been detained for further questioning, while staff members are under investigation. Legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.













