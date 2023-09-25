Chinese tourists survive tour bus crash in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A tour bus carrying Chinese tourists narrowly avoided disaster near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, when the bus’s brakes malfunctioned, leading to a collision with a tree, the hillside, and a milestone marker. Fortunately, all 18 Chinese tourists on board emerged from the crash unharmed but deeply shaken.







Preliminary investigations revealed that on Sept 23, the bus, operated by a local tour company, was on its way to Bali Hai Pier to ferry the Chinese tourists to Koh Larn Island when the brake failure occurred. The bus driver, 43-year-old Kamsaen Srichum, initially cooperated but later became uncooperative when questioned about his personal details and actions leading up to the incident. Ultimately, he agreed to cooperate with authorities and accompanied them to the police station for further questioning. Despite the significant damage sustained by the bus and nearby infrastructure, no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the brake failure.

















