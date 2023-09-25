Man electrocuted while wearing earplugs during phone charging

A 19-year-old man suffered a suspected electrocution while charging his mobile phone with earplugs inserted in his ears. The incident took place in a house in Nongprue, east Pattaya. Paramedics arrived at the scene and discovered Rin, a Cambodian national, in an unconscious state. They promptly stabilized his condition and rushed him to the hospital for urgent medical attention.







Sombat, a 35-year-old Cambodian neighbour, provided crucial information to the police. He recounted that just before the incident, he observed Rin plugging in his mobile phone charger with an ear-plug device connected to his ear. Suddenly, Rin experienced a seizure, Sombat rushed to disconnect the plug and seek immediate assistance. Investigations are on-going to determine the exact cause of the electrocution.













