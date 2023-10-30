Late-night inferno at dental clinic, no injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – A devastating fire engulfed the ground floor of the Perfect Smile Dental Clinic on the Thappraya-Jomtien Road at 3 a.m. on October 29. Local residents were awakened by the loud Q-Sirens of fire trucks rushing to the scene, where they saw thick plumes of smoke emanating from the dental clinic. The fire fighters successfully contained the blaze in a short time with no reported injuries.







Anchalee Namsong, a 35-year-old clinic employee, was not present during the incident but quickly arrived upon being informed. Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical fault involving a computer with a frayed power cable at the clinic’s rear as a potential cause. Further probes are underway to determine the root cause and implement preventive measures for future incidents.



























