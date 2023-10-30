Chinese tourist saved from desperation at Krathinglai Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of October 29, a scene of despair turned into a tale of redemption on the shores of Krathinglai Beach in Naklua, north Pattaya. Behind the Cholchan Hotel, a Chinese tourist, identified as Ma Hong Jun, 37, found himself in a desperate situation, contemplating self-harm by entering the sea following a heated disagreement with his girlfriend.







Local authorities from the Banglamung Police Station swiftly responded to the distress call, mobilizing a marine rescue team from Pattaya City and enlisting the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Team for assistance. Upon arrival, they encountered Ma Hong Jun’s distraught girlfriend and family, who shared the harrowing details of his intentions. She told them that during their heated argument, Ma Hong Jun sneaked away and disappeared into the sea.







Grasping the urgency of the situation, the marine rescue team raced into the sea to begin their frantic search. For an hour, the sea held its secrets, intensifying the anxiety. A twist of fate intervened when the rescue team stumbled upon Ma Hong Jun, floating approximately 500 meters from the shore, his distress evident.

Swift action by the rescuers brought him safely back to shore, where a relieved family awaited with gratitude. Eyewitnesses, including 20-year-old Warakorn and his friends, played a crucial role by alerting emergency services upon noticing the distress. Their prompt action and the coordinated efforts of the rescue teams transformed what could have been a tragic night into a story of hope and salvation.



































