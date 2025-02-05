Shop in Pattaya openly selling e-cigarette to students needs urgent investigation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerned citizens have called on law enforcement agencies to investigate reports of e-cigarettes being sold to students near the entrance of Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

According to reports, vendors have been openly selling e-cigarettes to underage individuals in the area. The public is urging local authorities, including the Banglamung Police Station, the district administration, and Chonburi Provincial Police Region 2, to take immediate action to curb the sale of these products to minors.

Many have expressed concerns over the impact of e-cigarettes on young people’s health and have requested strict enforcement of regulations to prevent such sales. Authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the matter.































