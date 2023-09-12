Lantern Procession and Art Heritage Exploration honors King Rama IX

Pattaya, Thailand – Against the stunning backdrop of the Khao Chi Chan Buddha image, etched into the stone face of the hill, the 9th annual “Lantern Procession and Art Heritage Exploration, Nong Jap Tao Khao Chi Chan” event unfolded between September 8 and 9. This two-day spectacle illuminated the township, drawing in a diverse crowd that included government officials, local organizations, and enthusiastic Thai and foreign tourists.

The event has become a cherished tradition, uniting various sectors to honor the benevolence of His Majesty King Rama IX and pay respects to the holy relics embodied in the stone-carved Buddha image.







On the first day of the event, attendees were treated to a mesmerizing lantern procession featuring contributions from different communities. The second day, starting at 7 p.m., witnessed a grand central stage performance of the traditional “Khon” in the Ramakien (Ramayana) drama, titled “The Wicked Trick of Tossakan.” This captivating performance featured over 100 musicians, vocalists, and performers, drawing significant attention from both Thai and foreign tourists.

Lanterns lit up the evening sky, as attendees gathered to celebrate the rich heritage and artistic beauty that Chonburi Province has to offer. Visitors had the opportunity to explore and purchase local products from Sattahip District, witness job creation exhibitions, and enjoy various cultural performances that showcased the province’s rich heritage.

















