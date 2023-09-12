Rotary Club Pattaya-Banglamung brings love and hope to needy community

Pattaya, Thailand – In the heart of north Pattaya, where vibrant tourist spots coexist with hidden pockets of need, a heartwarming partnership has emerged. The north Pattaya community, comprising a hundred families, found a ray of hope when Mercy Pattaya reached out to them in May, and members of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung decided to be part of the transformation.







Upon visiting this tight-knit community, it became evident that they were in dire need of assistance. The tour revealed a humble building known as the Community Center, where essential classes such as English, life skills, music lessons, basic education, and drug and alcohol awareness are held. Furthermore, Mercy Pattaya organizes a monthly fellowship evening, offering food parcels, personal hygiene products, a hot meal, and a dose of Christian prayer and song.







However, challenges loomed large. The community had no access to mains water or filtered water. Sanitation facilities consisted of toilets with a pit and soak-away system. This posed a significant concern as the waste from the soak-away system mingled with the groundwater from the community’s wells, which served as the primary source for cooking, washing, and drinking.

In a spirit of unity and compassion, the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung decided to collaborate with Mercy Pattaya on a project that would address these pressing issues. This endeavor was aptly named the “Water Project” and divided into four stages.







The first phase involved contacting a water purifying company to connect the community to the mains water supply. A 600-liter water tank and a power pump were installed, marking a significant step forward in improving the community’s living conditions. In the second stage, efforts were made to strengthen the building itself. Walls were built to complement the existing roof, and repairs were undertaken. The walls were rendered on the outside to make them waterproof, ensuring the long-term durability of the structure.







The third phase focused on sanitation improvement. An modern toilet and a shower were installed, and both the toilet and filter room were waterproofed. This marked another milestone in creating a more hygienic environment. The final stage, currently in progress, involves renovating the kitchen facilities. This will further enhance the community center’s capabilities and improve the overall quality of life for its residents.

The progress made thus far has been a testament to the dedication and collaboration between the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung, Thai friends, and Mercy Pattaya. However, their journey is far from over. Their future plans include building an ablution block with a sewage disposal system, housing two toilets and two showers, ensuring improved sanitation for the community.







Philip Wall-Morris, President of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung said, “This North Pattaya Water Project is not just a short-term initiative but a long-term commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. The Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung is honored to be part of this transformative journey, demonstrating the power of partnership and community spirit in creating positive change.”























