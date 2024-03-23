Neglected broken water pipe causes road collapse in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A ruptured water pipe, left neglected by a water company for over two months, caused a cave-in on Sukhumvit Road in Plutaluang Subdistrict, Sattahip, resulting in a large pothole, leaving local residents angry and distressed.







The problem originated when a water pipe ruptured, causing continuous water leakage over an extended period. The flowing water eroded the road surface, exacerbating the situation. Reporters visited the scene opposite the Swan Lake Hotel in Plutaluang Subdistrict on March 21 to observe first-hand the damaged road and the broken water pipe.

Residents filed complaints against the company for property damage and will pursue further legal action against the company for failure to rectify the situation promptly. Authorities took immediate action to excavate the road, repair the damaged water pipe, and address residents’ concerns and questioned, why the situation was allowed to escalate before any action was taken by the responsible company.







































