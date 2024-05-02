1000 devotees commemorate 87th birthday of venerable monk in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Devotees from across Chonburi province and neighbouring regions converged at Wat Phothi Samphan Temple in Pattaya on April 29 to commemorate the 87th birthday of Phra Kru Panya Patthanaphon, also known as Luang Pho Panya Punyajaro, the revered abbot of the temple.

Phra Kru Panya Patthanaphon made merit by distributing dry foods and drinking water to approximately 1,000 attendees during the morning session. The act underscored his commitment to serving the community and fostering a spirit of unity among followers.







The event saw contributions from members of the public and local businesses, who offered a variety of food and beverages, including sweet and savoury dishes, enhancing the festive atmosphere and enabling all participants to partake in the communal spirit of giving.

Following the almsgiving ceremony, monks, accompanied by devotees and lay practitioners, performed traditional religious rituals in unison, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the occasion and reaffirming the bond between the monastic community and its supporters.







Phra Kru Panya Patthanaphon, hailing from Panat Nikhom District in Chonburi province, has devoted 67 years of his life to monasticism. Ordained at Wat Pa Aranyika in Chonburi, he has served as the abbot of Wat Phothi Samphan Temple, earning widespread respect and admiration from both local and non-local communities. His dedication has solidified his status as a revered spiritual figure in Chonburi province, embodying the principles of compassion, generosity, and devotion to the teachings of Buddhism.





































