Lab tests confirm bat droppings in Pattaya pose no health risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has reassured residents that laboratory tests on bat droppings collected in the city have confirmed no dangerous pathogens were detected, easing public concern, Jan 30.

The mayor said the samples were examined by certified laboratories and found to be free of diseases harmful to humans. The tests were conducted following reports and worries from residents about bat activity in certain Pattaya neighborhoods.







Mayor Poramet added that while there is no cause for alarm, city officials and relevant agencies will continue to monitor the situation closely. He advised residents to maintain basic hygiene practices, avoid direct contact with bat droppings, and clean affected areas using standard disinfectants to ensure cleanliness and safety.

The Pattaya City administration emphasized its commitment to public health and transparency, assuring residents that updates will be provided should there be any changes.



































