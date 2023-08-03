Kuwaiti tourist dies in Pattaya cannabis shop under mysterious circumstances

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of July 30, Mr. Hamad Albelaihes, from Kuwait, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness in a cannabis shop in Pattaya Walking Street. Despite paramedics’ efforts to revive him, Mr. Hamad tragically passed away.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that Hamad had been a regular customer at the shop, where he usually ordered hot cappuccino and bottled water, without any cannabis-related products. Witnesses confirmed he had never used or consumed cannabis during his visits.







The cannabis shop possessed the required licenses to operate as a legal cannabis shop, not a medical cannabis clinic. Hamad’s fellow countrymen at the scene informed the police that he had an existing medical condition and preferred not to undergo an autopsy due to his Islamic beliefs.

The investigation will rely on information from the Kuwaiti embassy to further ascertain the true cause of Mr. Hamad’s death.

















