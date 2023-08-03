Massive fire engulfs house causing 15 million baht damages

By Pattaya Mail
0
984
Firefighters took about 30 minutes to bring the fire burning on the second floor of a house in Na Jomtien under control.

Pattaya, Thailand – A massive fire broke out at a three-story house in Soi Na Jomtien 1, on the morning of Aug 1, burning for about 30 minutes before the Khao Chi Chan fire department brought it under control.

The fire destroyed valuable items, including cash amounting to over 3.5 million Baht, diamonds, gold, bank documents, land titles, and other assets, totaling approximately 15 million Baht in losses.

The unidentified owner of the house reported to police that they heard an explosion on the second floor before the fire broke out. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the possible cause of the fire, though the Chonburi Forensic Science Center will conduct further investigations to confirm the exact reason behind the incident.


The unidentified owners of the house reported that the damages which included cash, documents and other valuables amounted to 15 million baht.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR