Massive fire engulfs house causing 15 million baht damages

Pattaya, Thailand – A massive fire broke out at a three-story house in Soi Na Jomtien 1, on the morning of Aug 1, burning for about 30 minutes before the Khao Chi Chan fire department brought it under control.

The fire destroyed valuable items, including cash amounting to over 3.5 million Baht, diamonds, gold, bank documents, land titles, and other assets, totaling approximately 15 million Baht in losses.

The unidentified owner of the house reported to police that they heard an explosion on the second floor before the fire broke out. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit as the possible cause of the fire, though the Chonburi Forensic Science Center will conduct further investigations to confirm the exact reason behind the incident.























