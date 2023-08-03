Buddhists celebrate Lord Buddha’s first sermon on Asalha Bucha Day

Pattaya, Thailand – Wat Suthawas Temple in east Pattaya saw a large gathering of devout Buddhists coming together for a day of auspicious activities to celebrate Asalha Bucha Day and the day of entering the Rains Retreat (Khao Pansa).

This day holds special significance as it commemorates the Buddha’s first sermon in the Deer Park in Benares, India, and the founding of the Buddhist sangha about 2,500 years ago.

Throughout the morning of Aug 1, Buddhists visited the temple to seek blessings from the resident monks, praying for prosperity and auspiciousness. As the sun set, Wat Suthawas was illuminated with the warm glow of candles as the temple organized an emotive candlelit procession around the main ordination hall.



























