Krungthai Bank unveils special loans for government workers

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a meeting convened on January 9 at City Hall, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet extended a warm welcome to representatives from Krungthai Bank who presented information on special-purpose loans aimed at providing financial support for government officials, employees, and state enterprise workers.







The loan program is designed to facilitate easy access to funds with low-interest rates, specifically catering to the welfare of government officials and state enterprise workers in Thailand. Under this initiative, the maximum loan amount is capped at 5 million baht, and eligible individuals must have a monthly income of at least 13,000 baht to qualify. The application process has been streamlined into three straightforward steps for the convenience of applicants:

Prepare the required documents. Submit your application at any Krungthai Bank branch. Receive your funds promptly upon approval.

Krungthai Bank offers a variety of multi-purpose loans tailored for government officials, government employees, and state enterprise workers. Specific details such as the loan limit as per the contract, loan administration fee, and collateral requirements vary depending on the type of loan. Individuals interested in further information are encouraged to inquire at any Krungthai Bank branch.





























