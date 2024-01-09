Fire erupts at paper factory in Pathum Thani

A major fire erupted early Tuesday morning at the Mawan Pathum Paper Co factory in Pathum Thani’s capital district, causing extensive damage to a large warehouse. Over 20 fire trucks and their crews were deployed to the scene in Bangkadi subdistrict to tackle the blaze.







Firefighters said the blaze, which started at approximately 3 am, quickly engulfed the 12-meter by 80-meter warehouse stocked with compressed paper. Efforts by firefighters to control the flames continued into the late morning, with a focus on preventing the fire’s spread to neighboring buildings.

Bangkadi Municipality Mayor Thawatchai Ungamphornwilai reported that local residents first noticed the fire. Fortunately, the factory was empty of workers during the incident, averting casualties.







Prior to this incident, the paper factory had been ordered to shut down for three months by local authorities and the provincial industry office. The directive came in response to resident complaints about pollution and offensive odors emanating from the factory. The factory management had yet to resolve these issues at the time of the incident. (NNT)





























