Korean tourist brutally assaulted by exotic animal show owner in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Korean tourist was assaulted by an exotic animal show owner at the Runway Show Market in North Pattaya, resulting in serious facial injuries. Munsu Park, a 38-year-old Korean national, told police that he was walking with his brother and girlfriend in front of the market on Pattaya Second Road on the night of May 30 when the incident occurred.

Park’s sister told officers that this was his first visit to Pattaya, and after seven days of exploring the city, they arrived at the market. They were intrigued by an exotic animal show featuring creatures such as pythons and Siberian owls. As Park attempted to take pictures with his phone, the animal show owner objected, leading to a heated argument.







During the altercation, Park threw a 100-baht note at the owner, who then angrily threw the money to the ground. When the Korean bent down to pick it up, the owner kicked him in the face twice, causing him to fall backward and bleed profusely from his mouth. The attack resulted in three broken front teeth and two loose teeth.

Park’s girlfriend and his brother recounted the incident, expressing their shock and dismay. Park, showing visible injuries including broken teeth, swollen lips, and bleeding from his mouth, has formally pressed charges against the assailant, seeking full legal recourse.

The animal show owner defended his actions by stating that he felt disrespected by Park’s behaviour, interpreting it as an insult to his dignity. He admitted his fault and expressed a willingness to let the legal process take its course. Authorities have stated they will investigate whether the exotic animals displayed by the owner were legal, and if not, appropriate legal action will be taken.





































