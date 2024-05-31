Crackdown on motorcycle use of Pattaya underpass sparks public debate

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent traffic enforcement operation by the Pattaya City Peacekeeping Division, in collaboration with the Pattaya City Police Traffic Division, has brought the issue of motorcycles using the underpass to the forefront. The crackdown, which resulted in numerous prosecutions, has sparked a range of reactions from the public.

Many residents have voiced strong support for the initiative. “Good deeds should be appreciated. This should be done consistently and should have been implemented long ago. It should be enforced daily with heavy fines,” said one citizen, reflecting a sentiment that the enforcement is a necessary step towards safer roads. Another commuter highlighted the dangers posed by motorcycles in the underpass, stating, “We see motorcycles in the underpass daily, which is very dangerous. There are only two lanes for large vehicles. Clear signs prohibiting motorcycles should be installed, but some people are aware of the prohibition and still violate it.”







However, the operation has also faced criticism. One citizen questioned the fairness of the restrictions, arguing, “Can’t we share the road? The one kilometre Pattaya Central Underpass is meant to relieve straight-through traffic. However, it makes motorcycles take a risk with vehicles coming from Soi Nern Plub Wan, which is very crowded, not to mention those returning from the motorway. Motorcycles are treated unfairly. They are subjected to laws that are 45 years old.”

This diverse array of public opinion underscores the complexity of traffic management in Pattaya. While some residents call for stricter enforcement and heavier penalties to enhance safety, others advocate for more inclusive road-sharing policies. The authorities’ efforts to balance these concerns reflect the ongoing debate over how best to ensure both safety and fairness on the city’s roads.





































