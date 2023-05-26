Korean motorcyclist killed after hitting Pattaya road construction sign

On the early morning of May 23 around 4 a.m. tragedy struck on Sukhumvit Road near Wat Boonkanjanaram, right in front of Pattaya City No. 7 School.

Upon reaching the scene, the rescue team was confronted with a distressing sight – a motorcycle had collided with a road construction sign. The rider, a young man from Korea, had suffered severe injuries. Both of his arms were fractured, and he lay unconscious in the middle of the road, showing no signs of life.







The first responders wasted no time and immediately initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an effort to revive him. They promptly called for an ambulance from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, hoping to provide additional medical assistance at the location. Sadly, despite the tireless efforts exerted, the victim could not be saved. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to the hospital for treatment.















