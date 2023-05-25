Pattaya flooded after brief rainfall, a sign of things to come

Thailand’s Meteorological Department announced that the official start of the rainy season was on May 22. For once their forecast was accurate because on the very next day, a deluge brought about widespread flooding in many areas in Pattaya.

Strong winds and heavy rain lasted for over an hour in Bang Lamung District resulting in a rapid build-up of water, leading to extensive flooding at multiple locations, especially in areas prone to repeated inundation during heavy and prolonged rainfall.







The areas most severely affected are Sukhumvit Road, South Pattaya Road, the intersection at Paniadchang and Moom Aroi on Third Road, as well as the stretch of road from Khaotalo to Wat Thamsamakkhee. Water levels in these areas can rise between 30 cms to over 1 meter in some low-lying places. The surging water causes significant distress among residents who have endured the repeated challenges posed by intense and prolonged rainfall.

The consequences of the flooding have also taken a toll on businesses along Soi Buakhao, South Pattaya Road, and Third Road. Motorists and motorcycles riders constantly encounter difficulties and damage to their vehicles due to the rising water levels.







Pattaya City Administration swiftly took action by deploying sturdy steel barriers and activating warning signals to prohibit the passage of smaller vehicles. An hour after the thunderstorm passed, floodwaters at the Moom Aroi intersection on Pattaya Third Road subsided enough to allow vehicles to drive through.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of the flooding and restore normalcy are on-going but it seems the city fathers have a daunting task ahead of them as the monsoon season is already here.















