Move Forward Party policy on minimum wage increase worries private sector

Businesses are concerned about the Move Forward Party policy on the minimum wage increase to 450 baht a day, said Vice Chairman of Thai Chamber of Commerce Poj Aramwattananont.

He said the planned minimum wage increase to 450 baht will have a severe impact on trade and industry.

The private sector asked the leading political parties in the prospective coalition government to consider increasing the minimum wage carefully, based on law as it could affect existing businesses and new investors, who may scrap their plan to do businesses in Thailand.







Moreover, it will also have an impact on the agriculture sector with an increased cost incurred from wage hike.

He suggested the new government should consider all sides of the coins before making any decision on raising the daily minimum wage. (TNA)





















