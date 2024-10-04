Korean drug trafficker arrested following international manhunt in Chonburi

CHONBURI, Thailand – Oct 4 (TNA) – Thai narcotics police, in cooperation with South Korean authorities, have arrested a South Korean man accused of trafficking crystal methamphetamine also known as “ice” from Thailand to South Korea.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said that Mr. Seo Jung Num, a 44-year-old South Korean national, was apprehended in Chonburi province following an international manhunt.



The arrest was the culmination of a joint investigation that began in December 2023 when South Korean authorities intercepted a package containing crystal meth hidden in coffee and bean bags, which had been sent from Thailand.

South Korean authorities expanded their investigation by arresting the recipient of the package. Through interrogation, they discovered that the sender of the narcotics was Mr. Seo Jung Num. Based on the gathered evidence, South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant and subsequently discovered that the suspect had fled to Thailand.







South Korean authorities informed their Thai counterparts. Thai narcotics police, in coordination with immigration officials, tracked Mr. Seo to a hotel in Chonburi province and arrested him on Thursday.

Mr. Seo was found to be overstaying his visa and is expected to be deported to South Korea to face drug trafficking charges. (TNA)





































