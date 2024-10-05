Pattaya police crackdown on early morning street racing, seize motorcycles and warn teens

PATTAYA, Thailand – There have been reports of disturbances caused by a group of young motorcycle riders engaging in street racing along Sukhumvit Road, Jomtien Second Road, in South Pattaya. Locals have expressed their frustrations, stating that the noise and reckless behavior, including loud exhausts, stunts like wheelies, and running red lights, are making it difficult for residents to sleep.







The incidents were reported early in the morning around 3:00 AM on October 2. Upon investigation, journalists found over ten modified motorcycles racing and performing dangerous stunts, confirming the residents’ complaints. Local authorities and relevant agencies are urged to take action to address this issue and ensure the safety and peace of the community.

On the same day, Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, led a team to apprehend a group of youths aged 14-18.

Four modified motorcycles were seized as evidence, and the parents of the involved teenagers were summoned to be informed of the situation. The authorities reprimanded the teens for their reckless behavior, which was captured on video, and warned that legal action would be taken against both the youths and their parents.

Pol. Col. Navin urged parents to help prevent their children from engaging in illegal motorcycle racing or performing dangerous stunts. Not only do these actions pose risks to the riders and others, but they will also lead to arrest and legal consequences if caught by the authorities.





































