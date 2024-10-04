Prime Minister Paetongtarn meets with Emir of Qatar

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar’s Prime Minister praised Thailand’s youngest female Prime Minister during her visit to Qatar, expressing confidence in Paetongtarn’s leadership and readiness to expand economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday held bilateral talks with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.



He said Qatar is ready to expand economic cooperation to develop mutual potential and collaborate on technology partnerships and education to further improve both countries.

Qatar emphasized the importance of developing AI applications, viewing them as a potential game-changer in the near future. The Thai Prime Minister highlighted Thailand’s strengths, including its readiness to be a food stock provider for Qatar, which was warmly received by the Qatari side.

Paetongtarn thanked Qatar for its role in mediating the release of Thai hostages and requested Qatar’s assistance in negotiating additional releases.







The Thai Prime Minister had an audience with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha.

The Emir expressed condolences for the recent flooding in Thailand and noted the excellent relationship between Thailand and Qatar. Many Qataris visit Thailand due to its strengths in health tourism.

Paetongtarn expressed Thailand’s readiness to initiate new collaborations with Qatar, including in soft power and personnel development to upskill and reskill Thai workers to enhance competitiveness.









The Emir discussed AI applications and suggested that medium-sized countries should cooperate on AI to enhance their potential. He stated that Qatar is ready to collaborate with the Thai government in any kind of cooperation.

The Thai Prime Minister reiterated Thailand’s readiness to be a food stock provider and instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to follow up on the cooperation. (TNA)





































