Pattaya policeman’s compassionate act aids autistic tourist in need

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of empathy, a Pattaya police traffic inspector, came to the aid of a foreign tourist on Pattaya Second Road in North Pattaya recently. A video captured the incident showed Pol. Lt. Siam Phongam assisting a tourist from Dubai who was struggling with a severely damaged wheelchair.







The tourist who has autism and is of a larger build, faced difficulty manoeuvring his wheelchair due to a broken left wheel. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Pol. Lt. Phongam acted swiftly by calling a local baht-bus and helping the tourist onto the vehicle.

This act of kindness has been widely praised, showcasing the compassion of the Thai police force and the welcoming spirit of Pattaya. The officer’s thoughtful intervention not only provided immediate relief but also underscored the warmth and hospitality that define Thai culture.





































