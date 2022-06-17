10 months of roadwork to disrupt Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

Pattaya will begin construction of a storm-drainage system on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua.

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai chaired a June 14 planning meeting for the major roadwork on Sukhumvit Road between Soi Pothisan and the Naklua Canal.







Contractor Sahakim Motor Co. will install cesspools, box culverts and pipes over a span of 858 meters along the center of the highway before repaving the street in concrete and placing new cast iron drain covers.





The contract began June 1 and runs until April 4, 2023. Roadwork will stretch only 90 meters in one lane at a time to minimize traffic congestion as much as possible. There will be no roadwork on weekends.

































