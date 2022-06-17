10 months of roadwork to disrupt Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Cesspools, box culverts and pipes will be installed along the center of Sukhumvit Road from Soi Potisarn and the Naklua canal. The work will take 10 months to complete.

Pattaya will begin construction of a storm-drainage system on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua.

Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai chaired a June 14 planning meeting for the major roadwork on Sukhumvit Road between Soi Pothisan and the Naklua Canal.



Contractor Sahakim Motor Co. will install cesspools, box culverts and pipes over a span of 858 meters along the center of the highway before repaving the street in concrete and placing new cast iron drain covers.



The contract began June 1 and runs until April 4, 2023. Roadwork will stretch only 90 meters in one lane at a time to minimize traffic congestion as much as possible. There will be no roadwork on weekends.









