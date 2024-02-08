Koh Larn Island gets cleanliness overhaul following tourist complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thien Beach, a popular spot among tourists visiting Koh Larn, underwent a significant cleanliness initiative on February 6 in response to multiple complaints regarding litter, flies, and unpleasant odours.

The Public Health and Environment Department took immediate action to address the issues, focusing on the collection and proper disposal of litter to restore the beach’s pristine condition. The initiative aimed not only to address the immediate concerns but also to enhance the overall tourist experience by preserving the natural beauty of the area.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet emphasized the importance of collaboration between local authorities and business operators along the beachfront to effectively manage waste. Stressing the shared responsibility in maintaining cleanliness standards, Mayor Ngampichet highlighted the need for continuous efforts to uphold the area’s appeal as a tourist destination.

While tourists expressed appreciation for the efforts undertaken to clean up the beach, some also suggested additional measures, such as the removal of damaged yellow buoys, to further enhance the cleanliness and aesthetics of Thien Beach.































