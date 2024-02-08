Pattaya tourist police boost security on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a move to safeguard tourists and maintain order, the Pattaya Tourist Police, led by Pol. Col. Man Rodthong, Chief of Tourist Police Division 2, carried out a thorough inspection and personnel deployment along Walking Street on February 5.







During the operation, 250 security guards from entertainment venues were presented with tourist police lapel pins, symbolizing their successful completion of training aimed at enhancing their ability to address diverse tourist-related situations promptly.Pol. Col. Man underscored the importance of this initiative, emphasizing its alignment with directives from higher authorities. He reiterated the commitment to upholding stringent policies within the tourist police force, ensuring the safety and happiness of visitors to Pattaya.































