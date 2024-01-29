Officials told to deal with increasing number of long-tailed macaques in Hua Hin

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan has directed officials from his ministry and the Hua Hin Municipality to enhance their approach to handling the increasing number of long-tailed macaques in Hua Hin district, a problem that has been affecting locals and businesses for more than a decade.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Kenikar Oonjit stated that the minister’s directive emphasizes the sterilization and relocation of the monkeys from Hua Hin’s densely populated areas. The Wildlife Conservation Office and the Third Park and Forest Conservation Office, both under the jurisdiction of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), are tasked with working alongside local authorities to address this issue.







Rising incidents involving wild macaques, protected under the 2019 Wildlife Conservation Act, have spurred government intervention. The increasing macaque population, known for its aggressive behavior, frequently invades human areas such as Khao Takiab mountain, local temples, and residential zones, often scavenging for food and stealing from locals and tourists.







Efforts to control their numbers, including a 2017 capture and relocation effort, have not been successful, as seen in 2021 when many macaques were observed moving into town areas. The government’s approach now is to safely capture and sterilize the macaques, hold them temporarily for behavior control, and then move them to appropriate wildlife sanctuaries, balancing animal welfare with public safety and community well-being. (NNT)































