Koh Larn humming on holiday weekend

While not a holiday for everyone, Chulalongkorn Day brought a healthy number of tourists to Koh Larn.

Bali Hai Pier was bustling Oct. 23 as government workers and employees of major companies got yet another holiday. Family and groups of friends came to the pier to catch ferries to the resort island.







Safety measures were enforced for both sea travel – life vests and boat-passenger limits – and Covid-19, with screenings and mask use.

Pattaya businesses were pleased with the first of two consecutive holiday weekends, hoping it would blunt the tragic downturn the city has endured.











