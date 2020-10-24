Chulalongkorn weekend boosts Pattaya

Pattaya enjoyed the first of two consecutive holiday weekends, taking advantage of Chulalongkorn Day and the Colors of the East Festival to rebuild the devastated tourism sector.







Mostly a bank and government holiday, the Oct. 23 Chulalongkorn Day still brought a good number of Thais to the city for a three-day beach weekend.

Traffic was heavy on Sukhumvit Road, but still moved. And beaches hosted a good number of families and groups.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said hotel bookings hit the 50 percent level for the weekend, with most visitors arriving on Saturday.

A big draw this weekend is the 11th Colors of the East festival on the beach, with observers saying Friday night was the busiest Pattaya Beach has been since before the coronavirus lockdown.

Next weekend portends to be even busier, as both Halloween and Loy Krathong fall on Saturday and the city is hosting the annual Bikini Run.

