Pattaya basil rice stall raises prices, reflecting broader cost of living pressures

PATTAYA, Thailand – A popular budget food stall known for its affordable basil rice dishes in central Pattaya has announced a modest price increase, as rising fuel and living costs continue to squeeze small businesses.

Ms. Rattanaporn Chueachuchart, also known as “Jae Ple,” owner of Khrua Khun Nai Khiao, said the shop had long maintained its signature 30-baht price point to ensure meals remained accessible to all customers.

However, sustained increases in fuel prices have driven up the cost of ingredients, supplies, and even food packaging, forcing the shop to adjust its price by 5 baht to 35 baht per dish in order to stay afloat.

“Everything has gone up—from fresh ingredients to dry goods and packaging,” she explained. “We’ve tried to hold the price for as long as possible, but it’s no longer sustainable.”

Despite the increase, she confirmed that the shop will continue to focus on quality and value, maintaining its core concept of “delicious, affordable, and worth it.”

Regular customers have largely been understanding, continuing to support the business and viewing the adjustment as reasonable given the current economic climate.

Even with the price change, the stall remains committed to its identity as a go-to spot for budget-friendly meals, aiming to preserve its reputation as a favorite among locals.





































