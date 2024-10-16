Kind factory worker returns wallet with 40,000 baht found at Khao Kheow Zoo, overjoyed owner rewards cash                                     

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heartwarming incident unfolded when a factory worker demonstrated honesty and integrity by returning a lost wallet containing 40,000 baht in cash to its rightful owner. The wallet, which also held important government documents, had been misplaced during a family visit to Khao Kheow Open Zoo.









On October 14, the story came to light when Ms. Chantiman Siriphotisuk, Director of Juthamas Beauty School in Soi Land Dept., South Pattaya, informed the media that a woman had found the wallet and wished to return it. The wallet belonged to Ms. Pasuk Samrueangsilp, 34, who had been visiting the zoo with her family on a public holiday, October 13. After purchasing a drink and taking a photo of her son, Ms. Pasuk accidentally left her wallet behind.

When she realized the wallet was missing, she and her family searched the zoo but to no avail. Inside the wallet were 40,000 baht in cash—intended for an upcoming Buddhist ceremony and her child’s school fees—as well as several important identification documents. After accepting that the wallet was likely lost for good, Ms. Pasuk was surprised to receive a call from a friend, who informed her that a post had appeared on the “Pluak Daeng City” Facebook page, where someone claimed to have found her wallet.





The woman who found the wallet, Ms. Sureerut Phrosamnieng, 41, works at a factory in Kabin Buri District, Prachinburi Province. After discovering the wallet, she opened it to check for information and contacted a mutual acquaintance to post on Facebook in search of the owner. Ms. Pasuk was able to verify the wallet’s contents, including the exact cash amount and personal details, allowing Ms. Sureerut to safely return the wallet.

Despite Ms. Sureerut’s modesty, stating that she never intended to keep the wallet and was simply doing what was right, Ms. Pasuk insisted on rewarding her with 3,000 baht as a token of appreciation. Both women shared a heartfelt embrace during the handover, expressing gratitude and joy over the honest and selfless act.





































