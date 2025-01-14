Khopai Community and Pattaya Police host Children’s Day event with fun, knowledge, and gifts

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Khopai Community in collaboration with Pattaya City Police Station organized a grand Children’s Day event on January 12. The event aimed to spread joy, promote knowledge, and raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

The event was filled with families, parents, and children from the community and nearby areas. During the opening ceremony, the community leaders emphasized the importance of education, moral values, and constructive use of free time, while discouraging drug abuse. They also pledged to continuously integrate sports and recreational activities into the community to foster quality growth among the youth.



The lively atmosphere included free food and beverage stalls, scholarship awards for children who contributed positively to the community, and an array of exciting prizes such as bicycles, household appliances, toys, and snacks. These prizes were generously sponsored by Pattaya city officials, Christian organizations, local businesses, and community supporters. Every child left with smiles and a memorable experience, carrying prizes home to celebrate the special day.







































